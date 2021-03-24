SA records 55 more COVID deaths and 510 new cases

The Department of Health said 510 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1 538 961.

JOHANNESBURG – Fifty-five more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 52,251.

The recovery rate is at 95% - with 1 465 204 people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, 194,257 healthcare workers have been jabbed so far.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 March.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqa0Ht5 pic.twitter.com/b4n3geGiUe Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 23, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 538 961 the total number of deaths is 52 251 the total number of recoveries is 1 465 204 and the total number of vaccines administered is 194 257. pic.twitter.com/fOcuY7egzh Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 23, 2021

