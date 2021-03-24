Ramaphosa grants late struggle stalwart Cecyl Esau special provincial funeral

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he wrote to the president on Tuesday after receiving a request from the Esau family.

CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwart Cecyl Esau has been granted a special provincial funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Wednesday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he wrote to the president on Tuesday after receiving a request from the Esau family.

In a statement, Winde said that Esau was a son of the Western Cape, who was born in Worcester, attended the University of the Western Cape and fought for freedom.

The funeral will take place in Worcester on Saturday and will involve an official ceremony conducted by the police service.

The national flag will also be flown at half-mast across the province on the day.

