PTA attorney due in court over corruption relating to SAPS vehicles branding

JOHANNESBURG - An attorney is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court in connection with a corruption investigation relating to the branding of police vehicles, the purchasing of equipment as well as building renovations.

Reshay Ramsamy Naidoo handed himself over to the police on Tuesday and is the latest to be charged.

It's alleged he received more than R900,000 from one of the accused.

The probe started back in 2018 and has seen 72 arrests so far - among them high-ranking SAPS officials and business people.

More arrests are reportedly imminent.

