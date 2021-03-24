Next amaZulu king to be announced after 3-month mourning period is over

According to the amaZulu nation's prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will act as regent of the Zulu nation for the time being.

JOHANNESBURG - It'll be a few more months before the next amaZulu king is announced to the nation.

The new monarch will not be announced until the three-month mourning period was over.

"The loss of His Majesty the King has been a tremendous blow and the family must be allowed to grieve," Buthelezi.

Last week, senior members of the royal family met after the reading of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's will on Thursday, the day of his memorial.

On Wednesday, the family met with the king's lawyers.

"The regent and the royal family have asked that I impress upon the nation the late king’s wish for his people to take out their hoes on Friday. As a champion of food security and subsistence farming, His Majesty urged that things not come to a standstill for a long mourning period. People are thus free to plough and plant and work from Friday 26 March 2021, in accordance with His Majesty’s wishes," Buthelezi added.

