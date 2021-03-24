Mthokozisi Ntumba died after close-range shot with rubber bullet, court told

4 officers accused of his murder applied for bail this afternoon where judgment has been reserved.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrates Court heard that Mthokozisi Ntumba died after he was shot at close-range by a rubber bullet.

Four officers accused of his murder applied for bail on Wednesday where judgement was reserved.

Ntumba was shot and killed last month during a student protest in Braamfontein.

Details of what exactly caused Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death were revealed for the first time in court Wednesday.

According to an affidavit from an Ipid investigator, Ntumba’s post-mortem results confirmed that he died due to a firearm injury to the chest.

The investigator said that postmortem results revealed that the 35-year-old was shot at close-range with a rubber bullet.

Accused number three and four indicated they would be pleading not guilty to the charges against them.

They told the court that they were confident that they would be acquitted of the charges against them when the matter went to trial.

The State argued that the officers failed to follow the Crowd Gathering Management Act and shot at innocent people without provocation.

Judgement has been reserved for Friday.

