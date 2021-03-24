Mabuza apologises to Sebokeng residents for delayed action on sewage problems

Mabuza was joined by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and some Gauteng MECs on a site visit to the contaminated area on Tuesday to assess the progress at the Sebokeng Waste Water Treatment Facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has apologised to residents of Sebokeng for government’s delayed reaction to the ongoing raw sewage problem in the Emfuleni Municipality.

Mabuza was joined by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and some Gauteng MECs on a site visit to the contaminated area on Tuesday to assess the progress at the Sebokeng Waste Water Treatment Facility.

The South African Human Rights Commission has, on several occasions, criticised government for its ineffective response to the sewage spill problem in the Vaal.

Thousands of residents have been living in appalling conditions due to the raw sewage that has been flowing into the Vaal River and into the municipal pumps for years now.

Some households are grappling with a stench that’s affected the health of family members.

The only words that Mabuza could tell the Emfuleni residents were that government was sorry for the situation.

“We want to apologise for the time we have taken to deal with the problem.”

Last year, Mabuza visited the area after a South African National Defence Force project dedicated to addressing the problem stalled when R350 million earmarked for the work ran out.

And it seems there has not been much change since the deputy president’s visit last year with residents vowing to stay away from this year’s local government elections.

The Deputy President @DDMabuza and Premier @David_Makhura are currently visiting the Sebokeng Waste Water Treatment Plant that is expected to address and cater for the growing population and development in the Vaal area. pic.twitter.com/ogLmuGc4uD GautengGov (@GautengProvince) March 23, 2021

and National Assembly to ensure that service delivery challenges of the community are addressed. Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) March 23, 2021

We are in @EmfuleniLM as committed in @ParliamentofRSA that we will come to see for ourselves prevailing challenges in this municipality, and to provide support to interventions being put in place to resolve the situation. pic.twitter.com/r2igEnGSQ7 David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) March 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.