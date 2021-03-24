Kilian appears in court in connection with attempted hit on attorney Booth

Zane Kilian and four others were in the dock at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - One of the men accused of playing a role in a Cape Town detective's murder returns to court next month for another case.

That matter relates to the botched assassination of defence attorney William Booth last April.

In a separate matter before the Bellville Regional Court heard last week, it emerged that five shots were fired at Booth outside his Cape Town home on 9 April.

The State’s case is that Kilian conspired with Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant to have the lawyer killed.

They’re facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful interception of communication and access or interception of data.

Kilian also faces a count of murder for his alleged involvement in the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear. His bail bid in that case was unsuccessful last week.

