If ANC can't correct its ways, S.Africans must find alternative - Godongwana

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Enoch Godongwana said that if the party could not correct its ways, South Africans must look for an alternative.

Godongwana, who was speaking on 702 on Wednesday, said that the ANC had to deal with ill-discipline in the organisation.

His comments followed a hard-hitting opinion piece by another NEC member, Joel Neshitenzhe, who accused secretary-general Ace Magashule of seemingly being part of a campaign to undermine ANC structures.

On Tuesday, the ANC in the Eastern Cape also claimed that the so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) committee was an organisation being run from Magashule’s office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

Former presidents Nelson Mandela and Kgalema Motlanthe once cautioned South Africans against an ANC that no longer served their needs.

Madiba, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, warned that if the ANC did to South Africans what the apartheid government did to the country, then the country must do the same to the party.

Today the ANC’s head of economic transformation, Godongwana, sounded the alarm.

"If the ANC, the appropriate instrument to exercise this power on our behalf, if the ANC decides to undermine the Constitution of this country, it cannot be exercising that power on their behalf, in their interest."

This came amid even more divisions and fears that a splinter party could be on the cards.

On the so-called RET forces in the party, Godongwana said that no such a structure had been approved.

"Any such grouping and purporting to being a structure within the ANC is unconstitutional and therefore committing a misconduct."

Continued divisions, the step-aside resolution and ANC MPs voting in favour of a Democratic Alliance (DA) motion in Parliament are expected to come up during this weekend’s NEC meeting.

