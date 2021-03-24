Historian tips Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini to be next Zulu king

Senior members of the Zulu royal family met on Wednesday over the succession of the monarch following his passing this month.

DURBAN - Cultural experts and historians said that the Zulu royal family was likely to take guidance from the wishes of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in appointing the next monarch.

Senior members of the Zulu royal family met on Wednesday over the succession of the monarch following his passing this month.

Eyewitness News understands that various advisors, including traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Ingonyama Trust chairperson Jerome Ngwenya and legal experts were also part of the discussions.

Historian Jabulani Maphalala said that the next king of the Zulu nation was likely to be Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who’s mother, Queen MaNtfombi, was the sister of King Mswati the Third of eSwatini.

"MaNtfombi's lobola was paid for by the entire Zulu nation. Therefore she is the wife of the Zulu nation. She was meant to bear the heir to the throne."

University of Zululand-based cultural expert, Shalo Mbatha, said that the will of the late king was likely to determine the outcome of today’s meeting.

"The father of the late king was appointed after they read the will in court. There were other people contesting the throne."

Buthelezi said that an update on the king’s succession would be shared with the nation after today’s meeting.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.