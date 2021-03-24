Heavy police presence at Kraaifontein protest; journos targeted with rocks

It's not exactly clear what the protest was about, but unrest had previously erupted in the area due to evictions.

CAPE TOWN - Protestors in Kraaifontein have pelted rocks at members of the media amid tension in the Bloekombos area.

There's a heavy police presence, but earlier there were only around 100 demonstrators on the streets.

The City of Cape Town initially reported a crowd of about 3,000 people in the vicinity of the race track.

As we entered Bloekombos, police officers urged us to stay clear due to the unrest.

Further in there was a sea of officers trying to restore calm.

Tyres were set alight, vehicles stoned and several roads were closed.

#KraaifonteinProtest Situation remains tense in Kraaifontein as hundreds of protesters took to the streets. GLS pic.twitter.com/Ytw1kjqDbU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2021

Eyewitness News tried to approach community members to request interviews but we quickly retreated when some demonstrators hurled rocks at the media.

Fortunately, no one was wounded.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that these were organised protests.

"Since yesterday, the city's enforcement staff have been embroiled in a desperate attempt to save a large piece of land which is destined for housing delivery where over 400 housing units are meant to be built."

Authorities will remain in the area for the rest of the evening.

