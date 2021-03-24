Govt will ensure TB patients given more priority - Mabuza

Delivering a keynote address, deputy president and chairperson of the South African Aids Council, David Mabuza, said that government would ensure that TB patients were given more priority.

JOHANNESBURG - The Treatment Action Campaign is calling on the government to declare tuberculosis as a national health emergency.

The organisation made the call at the commemoration of World TB Day in Mpumalanga on Wednesday where they staged a protest outside the venue demanding that the treatment of TB be taken as seriously as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak, diagnosis and treatment of another serious lung disease had been hampered, with fears that progress in tackling the TB pandemic had been overlooked.

The disease has killed 1.4 million people globally and over 10 million people contracted the disease in 2019.

Delivering a keynote address, deputy president and chairperson of the South African Aids Council, David Mabuza, said that government would ensure that TB patients were given more priority.

"We are calling on all of our people to rally behind our national efforts to end TB and scale up our national response. We should also work hard to regain those who have fallen by the wayside. Each and every one of us has a role to play in the fight to end TB."

