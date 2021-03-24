Former NMB school water polo coach arrested in Australia for child porn

Dean Carelse was handcuffed by police in Queensland on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Nelson Mandela Bay school water polo coach has been arrested for child pornography in Australia.

Dean Carelse was handcuffed by police in Queensland, Australia on Saturday.

Detectives in the country said that they found child exploitation material at his home during the arrest.

Carelse has now been suspended from his teaching position at an Australian private school following the allegations.

