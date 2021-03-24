Ex-lawyer sentenced to 8 years for stealing from Road Accident Fund, clients

Eslin Meyer was sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A former lawyer has been sent to prison for eight years for stealing from the Road Accident Fund and his clients.

He was convicted in a lengthy trial on charges of theft and failing to keep proper accounting records.

Meyer had offices in Mitchells Plain and Gordon's Bay and took on clients with Road Accident Fund claims.

He operated three trust accounts and two business accounts.

Meyer would help clients with paperwork, which he'd submit on their behalf.

After administering the claims, the RAF would make payments into the trust accounts in favour of the claimants.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said: "In embezzling the funds, Meyer presented false payment invoices to his clients whereby he paid over only a certain portion of the funds and retained the balance for himself. In some instances, he would retain the full RAF payments and disbursed the money without telling his clients of successful claims and receipts of proceeds."

He used the money for personal and business expenses.

