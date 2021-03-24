20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: Wet Thursday for Joburg, CT basks in the sun

Your Thursday weather forecast.

© flynt/123rf.com
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Following a warning of heavy overnight rain and possible flooding for Gauteng, residents in the province can expect a cool, wet Thursday. On the other side of the country, summer is set to hang round for another day in the Western Cape.

GAUTENG

Cool temperatures, scattered showers and thundershowers are the order of the day for Gauteng residents, with Johannesburg set for high of 18°C, Pretoria will see the mercury hit 20°C while Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 21°C

WESTERN CAPE

Summer sunshine stays in the Mother City for another day, with the temperature set to hit 28°C. Further inland, the temperatures will rise, with Worcester and Vredendal both forecast to hit 34°C. Further east, George will top out at 26°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Thundershowers and mild temperatures are expected across KZN. Durban and Richard's Bay will see high's 23°C but further north, in Newcastle, milder temperatures are expected.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

