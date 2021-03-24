EFF to present private member's bill in Parly in bid to cancel student debt

EFF head of Presidency and Member of Parliament, Sinawo Tambo, said that the debt had to be scrapped in order to allow students who had earned their qualifications to make meaningful contributions to society.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it would be presenting a students’ debt cancellation private member's bill to Parliament in a bid to ensure the cancellation of all student debt.

It expressed shock and awe in a statement after learning from Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande that more than 100,000 students had been unable to get their qualifications from at least 21 of the country’s 26 public universities due to student debt.

Nzimande, in responding to a question by the EFF in Parliament, said that over R10 billion was owed by the students over the past 10 years.

EFF head of Presidency and Member of Parliament, Sinawo Tambo, said that the debt had to be scrapped in order to allow students who had earned their qualifications to make meaningful contributions to society.

He said that even the postgraduate and academic sector in the country would remain untransformed.

"Because these students are predominantly from institutions that have a black student populace and those who can afford to pay their fees in this country are in line with those who control the economic worth in South Africa, who are predominantly white. So if only those who can pay for their education leave and enter the post-graduate sector, that means that academics, pedagogy methods in this country and teaching and learning will not change."

