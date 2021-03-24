EC Basic Education MEC visits family of child lowered into pit toilet for phone

It's understood that a rope was allegedly tied to the 11-year-old child's upper body and then lowered into the pit latrine by other learners.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade on Wednesday visited an Ugie primary school following an incident earlier this month in which a principal apparently coerced a pupil to climb into a dirty pit toilet to retrieve his cellphone.

It's understood that a rope was allegedly tied to the upper body of the 11-year-old child, who was then lowered into the pit latrine by other learners.

The Eastern Cape Education Department has suspended the principal of Luthuthu Primary School and an acting principal has been appointed in the position.

Gade on Wednesday met with the school governing body, teacher unions and other stakeholders. It was followed by a visit to the affected learner and his family.

“We would want to check the magnitude of the effect of the case. One, to what extent has it affected the kids; two, to what extent has it affected the victim; three, to what extent has it affected the teachers, generally to what extent has it polarised the environment of the villagers."

Last week, Lubeko Lennox Mgandela made a brief court appearance in Tsolo on a charge of child abuse and he was granted bail.

