EC ANC expecting pushback after suspending 5 corruption-accused PEC members

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi announced that former Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and former Buffalo City Mayor Zukiswa Ncitha were among those suspended from the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) on Tuesday said it expected a push back after suspending five of its members this week.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi announced that former Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and former Buffalo City Mayor Zukiswa Ncitha were among those suspended from the party.

The two are implicated in fraud and money laundering allegations stemming from the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

This development comes ahead of the ANC national executive committee (NEC)’s much anticipated meeting this weekend where it’s expected that guidelines will be finalised for members implicated in wrongdoing to step aside.

READ: EC ANC warns of risk posed by RET faction within party

With just days before the ANC NEC’s next battle over the step aside issue, the party in the Eastern Cape has taken decisive and swift action against members with matters before the courts.

This is the same province that made its views over the fate of secretary general Ace Magashule known long before the NEC adopted the guidelines last month.

ALSO READ: Joel Netshitenzhe to Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb

Magashule has been fighting off attempts to get him to vacate office as he faces his own corruption charges in Bloemfontein.

Ngcukaytobi said: “Those that benefitted from the capturing and corruption... we will do whatever to find them.”

This is also expected to play out when the province has to elect new leadership in November.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.