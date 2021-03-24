DBE expecting high number of candidates to register for matric rewrite

It said an extraordinary number of people stayed away from the exams last year due to fears of contracting the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department on Wednesday said it expected a high number of candidates to register to rewrite the 2020 matric exam.

The department is urging those wanting to rewrite to register through its second chance program by the end of this week.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “We have now fully opened it up to everyone who would have written matric and could not pass, whether it is in 2020 or the year before, and you can write any number of subjects instead of supplementary exams.”

