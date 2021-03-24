COVID-19 third wave has hit East Africa - Africa CDC

Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said that in Kenya alone, new infections had shot up by 400% over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Experts on Wednesday gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Africa, where more than 3.2 million people have tested positive.

The African Union's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has reported an increase in a number of countries.

The latest data on the AU CDC portal showed that almost 95,000 people had died in Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

Close to 2.8 million patients have recovered on the continent.

Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the third wave was upon us.

"When you look at East Africa you see that clearly there's been an increase of 98% over the last 4 weeks. It's fair so say that East Africa as a whole as a community is now going through the third wave."

Nkengasong said that in Kenya, new infections had shot up by 400% over the past few weeks.

