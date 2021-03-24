Calvinia residents demand speedy action from govt to curb growing COVID cases

The town has over the past two weeks seen a surge.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the Northern Cape town of Calvinia are demanding stringent action from authorities to rein in rapidly rising coronavirus infections.

It's four schools remain closed after they were shut down two weeks ago to prevent further infections.

The Northern Cape Health Department on Tuesday said there were 585 active COVID-19 cases in the Calvinia community.



Resident Llewellyn Claasen said as mandated by regulations outlined by government, mask-wearing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions should be better enforced.

“We ask for speedy intervention by the Department of Health to monitor the situation and contain it.”

Another community member, Selvyn Thys, said residents should also play their part to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The community is scared and want something to happen and put in place in order to be safe.”

Health MEC Maruping Lekwene said a mass coronavirus testing campaign was launched and quarantine sites were being implemented.

Lwekene said a team of experts would provide an update on these measures and the way forward on Wednesday.

