Banking sector to make submissions at land expropriation hearings

CAPE TOWN - The banking sector is expected to make submissions on its position on land expropriation without compensation when virtual public hearings continue on Wednesday.

For a second day, a parliamentary committee will hear from individuals and organisations who had indicated in their written submissions that they wished to make further oral presentations.

On Tuesday, the ad hoc committee heard from organisations like the Helen Suzman Foundation, AgriSA, the Black Management Forum and trade union federation Cosatu.

On Wednesday, Afriforum, the Banking Association of SA and the South African Catholic Bishops Conference will make presentations.

During Tuesday’s hearings, Anton van Dulsen of the Helen Suzman Foundation told the committee there was absolutely no need to amend the Constitution to achieve land reform.

“In our opinion, the existing Section 25 of the Constitution already makes provision for expropriation without compensation.”

Dr Sibongile Vilakazi of the Black Management Forum stated her organisation supports the proposed amendment.

“We strongly believe that we need to make these amendments, they are critical and necessary to help us achieve a just and equal Constitution we all so desire.”

The committee said three government departments had also requested to be heard on the matter and would be given an opportunity.

