Athol Williams agrees with Moyane assessment of him being angry & disgruntled

The former partner at Bain Capital was responding to Tom Moyane's affidavit in which he said that he never met Atholl Williams but believed that he was on a mission to implicate his former employer in alleged wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - Atholl Williams has told the Zondo Commission that he agreed with former South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane that he was disgruntled, angry and dissatisfied.

Bain was appointed by Moyane to develop an operating model but current Sars commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, said that the company had brought the revenue service to its knees.

Moyane said that Williams was a self-styled whistleblower and was disgruntled.

Williams said that it was surprising that for someone Moyane said he had never met, he described him perfectly.

"I’m inclined to agree with Mr Moyane that I am disgruntled. I am angry and dissatisfied with the corruption in our country, about what happened at Sars and what Bain has done to cover it up. I think all of South Africa is disgruntled, angry and dissatisfied with what has been happening in our public institutions."

Williams said that he did not know if Moyane's actions were unlawful but maintained that they were unbecoming of a leader of a public institution.

