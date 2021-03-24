ANC top 6 must be reprimanded over PP probe vote instruction - MKMVA

The party’s top six instructed its Members of Parliament (MPs) to vote in favour of a parliamentary motion brought forward by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to launch an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has called on the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) to reprimand the party’s top six for instructing its Members of Parliament (MPs) to vote in favour of a parliamentary motion brought forward by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to launch an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The motion succeeded last week in spite of reservations expressed by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who described it as voting with the enemy.

An independent panel found that there was sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane and recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigate or launch an inquiry in this regard.

The MKMVA, through a statement, said that the ANC’s top officials enforced the wrong decision on its MPs, calling for the NEC – which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences – to instruct all ANC MPs to never vote along with the DA in future motions it tables in the National Assembly.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that it was misconduct for members of the ANC to support a political organisation whose manner was contrary to the objectives and principles of their party.

He said that there must be clarity: "Both with regards to procedures and principles, the current confusion cannot be allowed to continue. It causes discord within the ANC and also undermines our stature in the eyes of the general South African population."

