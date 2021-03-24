After flood warning, JMPD urges motorists to be careful

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for possible disruptive rainfall in some parts of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The JMPD is urging motorists to remain vigilant and cautious to avoid any road carnage as Joburg residents brace for persistent rainfall.

The weather service said that although some showers had been experienced in several parts of Gauteng, the most significant rainfall was expected on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The heavy rains are expected to lead to localised flooding of several roads, low-lying bridges and informal settlements.

"Motorists are advised to be extra cautious, reduce your vehicle speed. Keep a safe following distance, avoid low-lying bridges and flooded roads because you may never know how deep the water is," said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

