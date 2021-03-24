4 officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba to apply for bail today

The officers from the Public Order Policing Unit appeared for the first time in court last week where they were formally charged with murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba are expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ntumba was shot and killed earlier this month when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein.

More details are expected to emerge about the exact cause of Ntumba's death when four police officers accused of his murder return to court.

The defence has asked the State to provide it with the postmortem results so it can prepare for the bail hearing.

Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed are facing a schedule five offence after Ntumba was shot and killed.

The State has indicated it will be opposing bail.

