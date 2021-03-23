Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 charges as case moves to High Court

The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R430 million.

DURBAN - The fraud, corruption and racketeering case against former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused has been transferred to the Durban High Court.

Pre-trial proceedings have been set down for 14 June.

The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R430 million.

In December last year, the Durban Commercial Crimes Court postponed the case against Gumede and the others after the State requested more time to process a forensic audit report.

Gumede is facing a total of 2,786 charges - along with her co-accused.



This has been revealed in a 324-page indictment submitted to the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.



The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Kara said: “Their bails have been extended and the matter was remanded to 14 June 2021.”

Kara said the defence had also been supplied with a forensic audit report and dockets implicating the accused following a previous court order.

