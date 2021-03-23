Zandile Gumede, 20 others accused of corruption back in court today

The accused, which include private entities and municipal officials, allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R430 million.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and at least 20 others are expected to return to the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning on corruption, fraud and racketeering charges.

The State is expected to deliver its indictment, or the matter could be struck off the roll.

In December last year, the Durban Commercial Crimes Court postponed the case against Gumede and others after the State requested more time to process a forensic audit report.

The postponement was also granted to allow pre-trial discussions between the State and the defence.

Since then, three more African National Congress councillors have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, Bhekokwakhe Phewa and S'duduzo Khuzwayo appeared in the commercial crimes court on Thursday and were released on R15,000 bail each.

Gumede's lawyer, Jay Naidoo, has accused the State of dragging its feet in the matter with Gumede yet to see specific charges against her.

In response, magistrate Dawn Somaroo told the State to ensure that it made a full discovery to the defence on Tuesday or the matter could be struck off the roll.

