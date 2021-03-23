Wits SRC to begin allocating funds to qualifying students after raising R4m

JOHANNESBURG - While protesting students plan to continue with their fight for free higher education this week, the Wits University SRC on Monday said it wanted to assist thousands of students facing financial exclusion after raising R4 million.

Student leaders said they would begin the process of allocating the funds to qualifying students from Tuesday.

The students are hoping to raise R21 million towards helping those who cannot register for the current academic calendar.

The Wits University SRC said while it had so far raised R4 million, it hoped to get more money so it could assist thousands of students facing a financial crisis.

SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka has called on qualify students to urgently apply.

“Currently, there are about 6,032 students that need financial assistance.”

Students have been protesting yearly for the funding crisis to be addressed in South Africa.

The Department of Higher Education said an urgent task team would be established to begin work on a longer-term solution to support a sustainable student funding model.

