After US firm applies to question witness, Zondo asks if they'll testify as well

Boston-based firm, Bain and Company, was appointed by former South African Revenue Services commissioner, Tom Moyane, to develop an operating model.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is seen during a session of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: AFP
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing an application by Bain and Company to cross-examine its former partner, Athol Williams.

Williams is expected to testify on Tuesday on the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The Boston-based company was appointed by former commissioner, Tom Moyane, to develop an operating model.

But current commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, said that the model was flawed and it destroyed Sars capacity, sidelined key senior executives and resulted in an R100 billion decline in tax revenues.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wanted to know why Bain had not also applied to testify.

“Is it prepared to submit itself to questioning by the commission, if the commission wants them to do that?” asked Zondo.

Advocate Alfred Cockrell SC said that he was not in the position to respond to Zondo’s question regarding Bain and Company testifying.

“Well that, sir, is something that I would have to take instruction on. I’m not in the position to answer that question. I fully understand the point of the question," Cockrell said.

