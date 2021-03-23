After US firm applies to question witness, Zondo asks if they'll testify as well

Boston-based firm, Bain and Company, was appointed by former South African Revenue Services commissioner, Tom Moyane, to develop an operating model.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing an application by Bain and Company to cross-examine its former partner, Athol Williams.

Williams is expected to testify on Tuesday on the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The Boston-based company was appointed by former commissioner, Tom Moyane, to develop an operating model.

But current commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, said that the model was flawed and it destroyed Sars capacity, sidelined key senior executives and resulted in an R100 billion decline in tax revenues.

The Commission will hear South African Revenue Services (SARS) related evidence from the former partner at BAIN SA, Mr. Athol Williams, on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 09:30. [Updated] #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/NGNfL0Zbhu — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 22, 2021

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wanted to know why Bain had not also applied to testify.

“Is it prepared to submit itself to questioning by the commission, if the commission wants them to do that?” asked Zondo.

Advocate Alfred Cockrell SC said that he was not in the position to respond to Zondo’s question regarding Bain and Company testifying.

“Well that, sir, is something that I would have to take instruction on. I’m not in the position to answer that question. I fully understand the point of the question," Cockrell said.

Adv Alfred Cockrell SC is still addressing the Chairperson on behalf of BAIN & Company, he will continue with his submissions shortly after the tea adjournment, it will then be followed by the testimony of Mr Athol Williams. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 23, 2021

DCJ asks if would it be appropriate if he makes his ruling regarding this application tomorrow morning which will be after the testimony of Mr. William? . Mr. Cockrell agrees. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.