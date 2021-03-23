WC lost more than 151,000 jobs in 2020 - Wesgro

The global COVID-19 pandemic saw many people lose their jobs in the tourism, informal, construction and trade industries.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, more than 151,000 people lost their jobs in 2020.

This has been revealed by Wesgro at its Global Economic Priorities' outlook for 2021.

However, the trade and investment agency said that it expected the economy to grow this year.

Wesgro said that other sectors affected included manufacturing, finance, community service and transport.

CEO Tim Harris said that they remained hopeful that this year would be better than the last.

"We heard our chief economist reflecting on the current trends which we think emphasise Cape Town and the Western Cape can take advantage of, such as the rise in the digital economy and the real boom in agricultural exports."

Meanwhile, Economic Opportunities and Finance MEC David Maynier said that they would work with all spheres of government and the private sector to help grow the economy.

