WC Health Dept plans to vaccinate about 30k people a day under phase 2

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department plans to vaccinate between 20,000 and 30,000 people a day when phase two of the COVID-19 inoculation programme begins.

Authorities hope this can start at the end of April but it depends on whether government is able to secure enough doses.

Seventy thousand Johnson & Johnson vaccine vials arrived in the country last weekend. The province will receive more than 12,700.

The provincial Department of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem on Monday said preparations for phase two of the vaccine programme were well under way.

“It does depend on the commercial stock coming online, obviously from the NDOH but when we do get to that point in the Western Cape... we hope to vaccinate at least between 20,000 30,000 people per day.”

On average, 1,000 healthcare workers in the province are inoculated on a daily basis, as part of the current implementation study. The province is currently utilising nine vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, Kariem said new cases, daily deaths and hospitalisations continued to decline.

"Our active cases currently is just under 6% of what it was at the peak of the second wave."

However, the situation continues to be monitored, especially in areas where numbers are showing a slow uptick.

"I'd like to appeal to people to shield the vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with co-morbidities, so at the moment that's my biggest fear."

