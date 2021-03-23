WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears Sars related evidence from Athol Williams
The state capture commission is hearing South African Revenue Services (SARS)-related evidence from the former partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, on Tuesday morning.
The inquiry will also hear SARS-related testimony from employee Vlok Symington.
