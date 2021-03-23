20°C / 22°C
Traditional leaders in WC undergoing COVID-19 training for initiation season

The lockdown had brought the practice to a standstill and now the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport was ensuring that the province was prepared for the return of the sacred practice once permitted.

FILE: A Xhosa initiate stands during a traditional initiation process in a rural hut on 11 July 2017 in the Coffee Bay area in Umtata, South Africa. Picture: AFP
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Traditional leaders are undergoing COVID-19 training ahead of the winter initiation season.

The lockdown had brought the practice to a standstill and now the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport was ensuring that the province was prepared for the return of the sacred practice once permitted.

“The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports hosted consultations with traditional leaders and the Somagwaza Institute resulting in the co-creation of the first draft of the standing operating procedures for initiation practice under COVID-19 conditions in the Western Cape,” said spokesperson Stacy McLean.

