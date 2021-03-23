Traditional leaders in WC undergoing COVID-19 training for initiation season

The lockdown had brought the practice to a standstill and now the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport was ensuring that the province was prepared for the return of the sacred practice once permitted.

CAPE TOWN - Traditional leaders are undergoing COVID-19 training ahead of the winter initiation season.

“The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports hosted consultations with traditional leaders and the Somagwaza Institute resulting in the co-creation of the first draft of the standing operating procedures for initiation practice under COVID-19 conditions in the Western Cape,” said spokesperson Stacy McLean.

