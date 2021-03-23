20°C / 22°C
Top female farmer in Moorreesburg urges more women to go into agri sector

Alfreda Mars (45) has been in love with agriculture since she was a child and now she's one of the top sheep and grain farmers in the Swartland district.

Alfreda Mars, a sheep and grain farmer in Moorreesburg, wants more young women to enter the agriculture sector. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Moorreesburg farmer has urged more young women to enter the agriculture sector.

Alfreda Mars (45) has been in love with agriculture since she was a child and now she's one of the top sheep and grain farmers in the Swartland district.

Her's is a story of success, perseverance and hard work.

As you enter her farm in Morreesburg, you are welcomed by two dogs and some of her employees.

They've become like a second family to the single mother from Saron.

"It started all from a little girl, 5 or 6-years-old when my father used me, I didn't have any brothers. So I had to do everything my father farmed. I had to do everything since that time, that’s when I started the farming life," said Mars.

Mars said that she learned from a young age how to drive a tractor and that's where she felt most at home.

She said there were not many female farm owners in the country and has urged young girls to consider a career in the sector.

