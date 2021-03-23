SAUS vows to march to Union Buildings after Nzimande snubs meeting

Students said that they were not willing to back down and would be taking their fight for free higher education to the Union Buildings at a date yet to be announced.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) is calling on civil society and so-called progressive forces to join their fight for free higher education.

The students announced that they would be marching to the seat of government after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande failed to pitch at a planned meeting over the weekend.

Students embarked on a national shutdown last week at several universities across the country.

Students said that they were not willing to back down and would be taking their fight for free higher education to the Union Buildings at a date yet to be announced.

The South African Union of Students' Bongani Mahlangu said that the decision was taken after Minister Blade Nzimande failed to meet with them for a second time this past weekend.

"The minister is simply uninterested or not interested to meet with us after two occasions of which he failed to show up."

Mahlangu said that the union was currently still lobbying support before taking to the streets.

"We're still speaking to your Nehawu, your Santaco, we're still speaking to all student political organisations and other people in other structures as well."

The students said they had not lost momentum, adding that protests were continuing at some campuses around the country.

