Registration for matric exam rewrites closing this week, says dept

These exams are open to those pupils who did not pass matric in 2020 and those who are not satisfied with their results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has urged all those wishing to rewrite their matric exams to register through its second chance programme by the end of this week.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said that the exams would be taking place in May and June.

"Time is running out, so we're talking about all those that wrote matric in 2020 and years before to make sure that they use this second opportunity to sit for their matric examination, which are due to start in the month of May."

