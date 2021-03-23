Mnangagwa’s govt trying to break up opposition MDC Alliance, says US

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that ZANU–PF was misusing the levers of government to silence its critics.

HARARE - The United States said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was trying to break up the opposition MDC Alliance after another six MPs were recalled from parliament.

The MDC Alliance already had a minority of seats in parliament following ZANU-PF’s win in the 2018 elections.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti was one of the high-profile opposition MPs who no longer had a seat in parliament.

Their PDP party (People’s Democratic Party), which was part of Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, said that they were no longer members.

This appeared to be the latest in months of worsening infighting within the opposition, which the US appeared to believe was being fomented by the state.

He said that COVID-19 regulations were being used selectively to ban opposition party gatherings.

