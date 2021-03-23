Man accused of murdering off-duty Delft cop to appear in court

Constable Khangelani Mangqabini was fatally wounded in a shooting outside his Delft home following a dispute with a motorist on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A man is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the murder of an off-duty police officer.

It's understood 40-year-old Constable Khangelani Mangqabini was shot outside his Delft home after a road rage incident on Friday.

He succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Two days later, a 23-year-old man handed himself over at the Delft police station.

READ: An off-duty police constable shot dead in Delft

"Acting head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, has condemned the latest killing of the Cape Town police officer and further said the South African Police Services has been robbed of yet another foot soldier in such a tragic manner" said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

The suspect has been detained at Bellville Police Station and is expected to face a murder charge on Tuesday.

