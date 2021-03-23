20°C / 22°C
Go

Liquidations increased by 8.5% in Feb - Stats SA

This signaled an increase of 10 cases of company liquidations and four close corporations during this period.

Picture: 123rf.com
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the COVID-19 impact continues ravaging businesses in the country, Stats SA said that the total number of liquidations of companies increased by 8.5% in the last month as compared to the same period in 2020.

This signaled an increase of 10 cases of company liquidations and four close corporations during this period.

Meanwhile, the estimated number of insolvencies decreased by 6.7% in the three months until January.

The year-on-year decrease was recorded at 40.2%.

Timeline

More in Business

