Liquidations increased by 8.5% in Feb - Stats SA

This signaled an increase of 10 cases of company liquidations and four close corporations during this period.

JOHANNESBURG - As the COVID-19 impact continues ravaging businesses in the country, Stats SA said that the total number of liquidations of companies increased by 8.5% in the last month as compared to the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, the estimated number of insolvencies decreased by 6.7% in the three months until January.

The year-on-year decrease was recorded at 40.2%.

There were 178 business liquidations in February 2021, a rise of 8,5% from the 164 liquidations reported in February 2020.



