Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe has launched a blistering attack against the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule, accusing him of seemingly being part of a wider campaign to undermine its structures.

Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the Daily Maverick on Monday in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known as radical economic transformation forces - will fight to the bitter end.

He also calls on both the ANC and the country to not allow for the gains achieved at the ANC’s 2017 elective conference to be “squandered” and for constitutional order to be subverted.

The NEC member said a campaign against the assault on South Africa’s democracy should be intensified.

In 2016, he said the beneficiaries of corruption and state capture would not give up without a fight - this time around, he has raised questions around Magashule.

The much-respected thought leader in his Daily Maverick opinion piece said Magashule stuck out like a sore thumb – questioning his decision to distance himself from the officials’ position on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebana and his utterances over the adopted step aside guidelines.

"And so, a trend is emerging where the secretary general of the ANC is starting to stick out like a sore thumb among his peers and across the movement. This seems to form part of a wider campaign to undermine the structures of the ANC."

Netshitenzhe said missing a point or misspeaking had become a hallmark of Magashule’s public pronouncement.

He also calls on the country to get involved in the ANC fight of reversing gains they made at their Nasrec conference as well as what he terms an assault on the country’s Constitution.

"South Africans, including the mass of ANC members, cannot allow the advances since 2017 to be squandered, and for the constitutional order to be subverted. The campaign against this assault on our democracy should be intensified, involving all sectors of society."

ANC veterans have gathered once again under the umbrella of Defend our Democracy in a bid to counter attacks on the country’s Constitution by some in their own party including Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma.

