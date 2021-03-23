Gumede corruption case part of smear campaign against ANC, say her supporters

Zandile Gumede and 21 others face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to a 2017 multi-million rand waste collection tender.

DURBAN - Supporters of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, said that the case against her was part of a smear campaign against the African National Congress (ANC).

In an indictment, the State has alleged that Gumede’s improper interference into the appointment of service providers in eThekwini also benefited the governing party, its councillors and structures such as the MKMVA.

The State has revised the controversial 2017 eThekwini waste collection tender down to R320 million, excluding VAT.

The funds were allegedly paid to four companies which then outsourced tasks to community-based contractors allied to Gumede, former eThekwini municipality executive council member, Mondli Mthembu and their allies within the ANC.

Gumede’s supporters, clad in ANC regalia, gathered outside the Durban Commercial Crimes Court during her appearance on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Ntando Khuzwayo said that they remained supportive of her despite today’s court revelations.

"If you look at the nature of the charges and the nature of this whole process and how it's been conducted, it tells you that it's politically motivated and if it's politically motivated it automatically translates to the ANC being put on trial. Now whether that is being done by people who are within us [the party] or outside us, it has a bearing on how the ANC will come out of this process."

Gumede and her co-accused are expected to appear in the Durban High Court for a pre-trial conference on 14 June.

