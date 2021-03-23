‘Fighting the devil’ – JHB students to hold prayer meeting over free education

Last week, the South African Union of Students (SAUS) called for a national shutdown of universities after they presented a memorandum of demands to the Higher Education Department.

JOHANNESBURG - University students in Johannesburg are expected to hold a prayer meeting later on Tuesday, seeking spiritual guidance in their quest for free education.

The shutdown began last week Monday after talks between Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela and SAUS collapsed.

In Johannesburg, tensions were high with students clashing with the police.

Police used water cannon to disperse protesting students and several were also arrested.

Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said they wuold begin this week with a prayer meeting.

“We’re fighting the devil himself; we want pastors and all spiritual leaders to come and pray for us and give us guidance.”

Mfeka said they would return to the streets on Wednesday.

