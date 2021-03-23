Farm evictions by govt officials cost dept R2bn: report

Farmers who have lost hundreds of thousands of rand as a result of the evictions have told the 'Business Day' the dubious eviction orders go against government's plans to release 700,000 hectares of state land on 30-year leaseholds to black farmers.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Auditor-General's report shows the eviction of farmers from their profitable farming enterprises by rogue government officials has resulted in claims of more than R2 billion against the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development & Land Reform.

Farmers who have lost hundreds of thousands of rand as a result of the evictions have told the Business Day the dubious eviction orders go against government's plans to release 700,000 hectares of state land on 30-year leaseholds to black farmers.

According to the newspaper, it's land that was acquired by the former South African government for the consolidation of the homelands and, which after 1994, remained in the hands of the central government.

