EWN Weather Watch: Summer lingers a little longer in CT, cloudy day for Jozi

Your EWN weather watch for Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - As summer hangs on for a late flurry of sunshine in the Western Cape on Wednesday, Gauteng residents should grab some warmer clothes to ward off the cooler weather and thundershowers.

GAUTENG

Cloudy weather with thundershowers are forecast for most of the province, with temperatures in the low 20s. Johannesburg is set for high of 22°C, Pretoria will hit 23°C while Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 24.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/gm9mzj1TN2 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2021

WESTERN CAPE

Another day of glorious sunshine is forecast for the Western Cape as summer lingers a little longer. Cape Town can expect a high of 33°C. Further inland, Worcester is predicted to see a high of 33°C but with some thundershowers also predicted. In George, the mercury is set for 26°C while Beaufort West can expect a high of 29°C and some thundershowers. Vredendal will top the mercury at 36°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 24.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/MhDZmUPUIt SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL

Partly cloudy and warm weather is forecast for most of KZN. Durban will top the mercury at 25°C, while Richard's Bay is slightly warmer at 28°C. Newcastle can expect some thundershowers and a high of 25°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 24.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/BpK4DXH4G6 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2021

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.