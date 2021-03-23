DAK Network to march against ‘erasure’ of Afrikaans at Stellies

Chairperson of the organisation Danie van Wyk said more needed to be done to ensure Afrikaans remained one of the teaching languages at Stellenbosch University.

CAPE TOWN - Afrikaans lobby group the DAK Network on Monday called on Afrikaans speaking South Africans to take to the streets to protect the language.

The institution recently invited the public to comment on its language policy.

Van Wyk said the announcement took them by surprise: “We were quite amazed when this new policy came out on which we still have to comment on.”

He said they were ready to protect the language: “We will march to Stellenbosch in large numbers and we will make sure that they know how we feel about this policy of excluding a large majority of Afrikaans-speaking people in the Western Cape.”

