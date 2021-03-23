CT Mayor Dan Plato under fire for telling Ocean View resident to 'shut up'

The mayor was caught on camera when being confronted by a resident who questioned him about a housing project.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato has come under fire for telling a resident to 'shut up' while on a walkabout in Ocean View.

Plato and Mayco member JP Smith visited the area on Friday to observe the work of a neighbourhood watch.

"We wanted answers from the mayor but every time we approached him he's flanked by people, and they take you away, they wouldn’t allow the mayor to answer. And when Aslam managed to get through to the mayor, he was told to shut up," said community activist Vasco Vigis.

However, Smith said that when they arrived, the Cape Coloured Congress group was there, screaming and jumping in front of the mayor.

"I’m pretty sure that the video has been highly selectively edited, but it becomes very unpleasant to the point where the one gentleman was constantly on the mayor’s back shouting at the back of his head. Security pushed him back, then SAPS took action, but they made a call that it had got too far. I think it was cheap politics," said Smith.

