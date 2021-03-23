COVID vaccines, fake negative tests now sold on the darknet: BBC

According to the BBC, prices range between R7,400 and R11,000 for doses of AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s emerged on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine passports and faked negative test papers are all being sold on the darknet.

Fake vaccination certificates are also being sold by anonymous traders for as little as R2,200.

Researchers say they had seen a "sharp increase" in vaccine-related darknet adverts and it was not even clear if the vaccines were real.

The darknet, also known as the dark web, is a portion of the internet that is only accessible through specific browser tools.

Researchers at cyber-security company Check Point have monitored hacking forums and other market places since January when vaccine adverts first appeared.

They said the number of adverts they had seen tripled to more than 1,200.

