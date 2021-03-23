Construction of Eldorado Park substation expected to start today

City Power has ramped up security around the area to ensure there are no disruptions with JMPD and police officers on standby.

JOHANNESBURG - Construction of the Eldorado Park substation is expected to start on Tuesday following continuous stalling and illegal closures.

The Eldorado Park community has been struggling with unreliable electricity for years due to cable theft and damage to infrastructure.

MMC of Environment Services Mpho Moerane met with the community to try and make sure there are no further stoppages and four new contractors have been appointed to do the work.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “The constant outages that are happening in the community shouldn’t be happening because this project was meant to be addressing these issues.”

