Brown: I wasn't involved in Eskom procurement matters as minister

CAPE TOWN – Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Monday told the state capture commission that she did not get involved in any of Eskom's procurement matters while she was the minister.

Brown has told the commission that she was not a corrupt person.

She told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that when she was appointed as minister, all she wanted to do was get Eskom back on its feet.

This comes after Gupta-linked companies allegedly benefited from billions of Eskom's money during her term as Minister of Public Enterprises.

“If I said go and give the building of Medupi unit six to the Jackson 5s. That would be a direct operational interference.”

Brown has also denied that she had personally recommended former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh at the power utility.

She will now have an opportunity to present an amended affidavit to the commission within the next two weeks.

