Artists vow sit-in at NAC until they get answers on COVID-19 relief funds

They said that they had not received funding or transparency around the use of the Presidential Empowerment Stimulus Programme (PESP).

CAPE TOWN - Artists staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council in Johannesburg said that they would not move until they got answers.

The COVID-19 relief fund of R300 million was introduced last year as a lifeline for artists and creatives.

Thami aka Mbongo is an actor, writer and director who's been at the NAC's Newtown office since 3 March.

His industry has been hard-hit by the pandemic.

"It’s as if we are in level 5 because theatres are not fully operational. When our government introduced the COVID-19 relief and this PESP the was hope."

He and other creatives said that the council was hiding its mismanagement of the R300 million fund.

According to the council, it's so far paid over R37 million to creatives and promised to issue more payments.

However, Bongo said that was a drop in the ocean as artists could not afford to keep their heads above water any longer.

"If you’ve got a budget of R300 million that is meant to assist artists and towards the end of March you haven’t even spent more the R40 million, it’s really concerning because the artists need this."

